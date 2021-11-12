LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A section of Bardstown Road has reopened after piece of heavy machinery fell off a trailer early Friday morning.
The large, heavy piece of machinery fell off a flatbed trailer around 2:00 Friday morning in the southbound lanes of Bardstown Road between Gardiner Lane and the on-ramp to the Watterson Expressway. It blocked access to the interstate for about seven hours.
Four cranes from Suburban Towing lifted the machine back on to the trailer. The crews at the scene told WDRB News it weighed 230,000 pounds. Those crews believe the machine is some sort of metal press for Ford but weren't exactly sure what it was used for.
The large machine left a sizeable hole in the pavement. A crew from Louisville Metro Public Works was out there to patch the hole.
Bardstown Road reopened just before 9:00 a.m.
