LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new hotspot for the downtown dogs.
A doggy day care is opening on East Broadway in Louisville.
What used to be a vacant building is now the new home of Bark Louisville. The doggy day care offers cage-free boarding, full grooming services and 24/7 supervision.
Large and small dogs will be kept separate indoors, and there will be two different playgrounds outside.
It's been a long process to get up and running. The owner said she bought the building three years ago.
"We're just really excited," Ana Grigsby said. "I've always wanted to create a place that I would want to take my dogs every day and feel comfortable with it. And I do. I feel like I finally did it."
There will be a soft opening for pups Saturday with walk-in temperament testing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bark Louisville offers half- and full-day passes, along with memberships. Passes start at $15 for a half day, $23 for a full day. Multi-day passes can also be purchased. Boarding rates start at $35 per night and $25 for each additional dog.
All dogs must pass a temperament test. The doggy day care also has live webcams on its website for owners to check in. To look at rates and services available, click here.
