LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning those who own a Roku of a new scam circulating the United States.
The BBB said complaints have been filed in 25 states about the company CaliGekks, Inc.
Customers say CaliGeeks misled them into paying an unnecessary "activation fee" for their Roku devices. They say they got an error message while trying to activate their Roku-enabled smart Tvs and were asked to call CaliGeeks.
When they called, CaliGeeks employees posed as authorized agents or employees for Roku.
Roku does not charge an activation fee for its devices.
