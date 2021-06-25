LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To Kenneth Forbes, Sr., the violence sweeping Louisville feels as costly as a pandemic.
"Even if you're not affected by gun violence, you know someone who's affected by (it)," he said. "It's just unprecedented. I have a nephew who was shot under the viaduct on Bells Lane."
Forbes lost his own son, Kenneth Forbes, Jr., in a 2012 shooting and now, because of that heartache, helps other parents cope through the group Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters of Kentucky.
"I'm nine years, right now, into the grieving process, but there's going to be someone tonight probably in day one of the grieving process," Forbes said. "Somebody yesterday was probably in day two of the grieving process."
Acknowledging the problem Thursday night, Louisville Metro Council President David James, D-6, proposed spending $4 million for additional LMPD overtime payments "to reduce crime." James' proposal was made as an amendment to a council spending plan of a small portion of the city's American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
"We have a crime problem — a violent crime problem — in our city," he said.
While several council members supported James' amendment, others heavily scrutinized it for a variety of reasons. Some mentioned that the budget council passed Thursday before considering the ARP funds already includes about $9 million in overtime funds for LMPD. Other council members mentioned past overtime misuse. Ultimately, the intense debate delayed a vote Thursday, but James had planned to raise the issue again in July.
Now, James says the idea is a moot point and the amendment is no longer necessary after a phone call Friday with LMPD Chief Erika Shields. James says Shields told him she cannot accept the extra overtime money, because the department does not have enough officers to work it.
"When Chief Shields told me that, it confirmed some thoughts that I had that we simply don't have enough police officers, and they're already working overtime, and we still have situations where there's only four or five officers working an an entire division at night while we're sleeping, and so, it's not a good situation," James said.
On Monday, LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said LMPD is down 241 sworn officers and also has openings for civilians.
To Forbes the news is troubling.
"When you hear things like that, it's just really disheartening," he said.
But for his son — and for all the others — he said he has no choice but stay hopeful.
To James, if there is hope, it could come in the next union contract for LMPD. James hopes the contract will provide raises to officers and, as a result, improve recruitment efforts and retention at LMPD.
The current contract expires next week, and a new deal has not yet been announced. James anticipates that a new deal will not be in place before the current contract expires.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.