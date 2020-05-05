LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man who had warrants for his arrest led state police officers on a chase, endangering the lives of motorists and driving one motorcyclist off the road.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place just before 7 p.m. on Monday, near Bedford, Kentucky.
Court documents say a Kentucky State Police trooper stopped 42-year-old Michael Durham in a red Ford Ranger on the side of the road. Police say there were two warrants out for his arrest.
But when the trooper told him about the warrants and ordered him to step out of the car, Durham replied, "Come on, man!" and took off down the road.
Police say the trooper got back in his or her vehicle and drove off after Durham, with lights and sirens activated. According to the arrest report, Durham refused to stop, weaving in and out of traffic and ignoring stop signs. He allegedly got up to 86 mph in a 55 mph zone, driving recklessly for 15 miles. At one point, he allegedly ran a motorcyclist off the road.
Police say he eventually pulled over onto his own property on Harley Lane, in Bedford, Kentucky. He then allegedly got out of the car and started running. The trooper fired a taser, but the first shot was ineffective, so the trooper fired again and stunned Durham.
According to the arrest report, Durham initially refused to put his hands behind his back and reached for the trooper's taser. At that point, the trooper, "delivered a cool hand strike to his arm and face," before Durham finally put his hands behind his back.
Durham allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana just before driving, and said he had no insurance on his truck.
He was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, fleeing or evading police on foot, reckless driving, speeding 26 mph or more above the speed limit, first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, third degree assault of a police or probation officer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
It's not clear why he was wanted by police.
