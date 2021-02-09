LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of a storm that’s expected to bring accumulating levels of ice and snow to parts of Kentucky, Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities are getting prepared.
"We are doing our best to be prepared — prepared as possible,” said Natasha Collins, a spokesperson for the utility companies.
The utility says its customers and others should also get prepared and is offering five tips to help them stay warm and safe.
Keep warm air in and cold air out: Ensure your heat is working efficiently by sealing leaks and gaps around your home with caulk, spray foam or weather-stripping. Also, make sure warm-air registers aren’t blocked by drapes or furniture.
Build an emergency kit: Keep an emergency kit on hand in your home and vehicle that includes a battery-powered radio, flashlights for everyone in the family, fresh batteries for any devices, a first-aid kit, and over-the-counter and prescription medications.
Stay away from fallen power lines: Consider all fallen lines dangerous. Stay away and contact the utilities.
Contact your utility to report outages or fallen lines: LG&E and KU customers with registered accounts can report an outage online at lge-ku.com or by texting OUTAGE to 4LGEKU (454358). To report a downed wire, LG&E customers should call 502-589-1444; KU customers should call 1-800-981-0600.
Check out the online outage map: Customers can access the LG&E and KU outage map on the website from their mobile device to track weather conditions and receive near real-time information about outages throughout the system, a summary of outages by zip code and county and an estimated restoration time.
Collins hopes the tips won’t be necessary during the winter weather event but reminds it’s always good to be prepared.
"Our system is built to withstand extreme conditions, but ice poses special challenges of its own,” she said.
