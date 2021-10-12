LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is offering Halloween-themed cruises in October.
The steamboat is hosting a 'Hull-o-ween Family Cruise' and 'Haunted River Cruise' on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The family cruise offers guests the chance to explore the 107-year-old vessel with a guided tour that includes scary tales about the boat's history and the Ohio River. There will also be crafts, activities, music and trick-or-treating.
The cruise goes from 1 to 3 p.m. It costs $35.99 for adults, $14.99 for children between ages 5 and 14 while kids 4 and younger are free.
In the evening, the Belle of Louisville is hosting its adults-only cruise with Halloween festivities. There will be cocktails, a costume contest and music.
The cruise for adults 21 years and old leaves at 8 p.m. and returns at 10 p.m. Tickets are $35.99 for adults and $34.99 for seniors 65 years and older.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.