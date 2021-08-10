LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Soon you can take a cruise on the river while jamming to your favorite tunes on the Belle of Louisville.
According to a release, the music series kicks off this Saturday (Aug. 14) with A Tribute to Ray Charles & Friends, featuring Nashville's DVL Revue. This sold out event will feature tributes to Little Richard, Elton John, Chuck Berry, Ray Charles and other music legends.
Two weeks later, on Aug. 28, the Belle turns back the clock to its heyday for a Roaring 20s-themed Sunset Cruise. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best suits and flapper dressers to party like the Great Gatsby. The cruise will feature jazz, blues, and ragtime songs from the 20s, performed by Billy Goat Strut Revue and Rannygazoo.
This Sunset Cruise, from 8 to 10 p.m., is for ages 21 and over. Tickets are $35.99 per person.
The $5 Buck Bluegrass series starts in September, and features live local Bluegrass music wharfside on the Mary M. Miller, as well as unique Kentucky bourbons. The series starts on the first Thursday in September after Labor Day from 7 to 10 p.m., and every Thursday each week. This is a 21 & over event. The cover charge is $5 per person.
On Sept. 24, the Sunset Cruise will feature performances by country music artist and Kentucky native, J.D. Shelburne. This cruise is for adults 21 and over, and tickets are $35.99 per person. Shelburne’s last concert aboard the Belle in 2019 sold out.
The Belle is located downtown at the Louisville Wharf, at 401 West River Road, and features several other cruise options for families. CLICK HERE for more information on special events. CLICK HERE for information for all cruises
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.