LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's best known and beloved chefs has died.
Joe Castro died on Saturday after an illness. He was 60. Castro was well-known to television audiences as the longtime chef of The Brown Hotel's signature dining room, the English Grill. He spent nearly 10 years in the prestigious position, earning accolades from across the country.
Castro later developed and tested recipes for GE Appliances in Louisville.
"Chef Castro led the culinary team at the Monogram Experience Center for GE Appliances since December of 2006. He was a beloved member of our staff and elevated the Monogram brand with his talents and expertise," said GE in a statement.
Castro and his brother, fellow chef John Castro, gained further national fame after an appearance on "Throw Down with Bobby Flay" on cable television's Food Network in 2007.
They prepared Kentucky's popular and iconic Hot Brown dish and won the competition with Flay.
Castro also challenged cooks to "take a risk and get back in the kitchen" during a series of news segments and specials on WHAS-TV that started in the mid-1990s.
Joe Castro is survived by his wife Kathleen and three children. He is also survived by a sister and two brothers. He grew up in Scottsburg, Indiana.
A memorial is planned on Saturday, April 30 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy. Memorial gifts may be made to your charity of choice.
