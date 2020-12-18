LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a new executive order issued Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended that school districts do not resume in-person classes until Jan 11.
According to the governor’s previous executive order, issued November 18, students could return to classrooms starting Jan. 4. The new order asks districts to extend virtual learning by one week due to an anticipated spread of the coronavirus after the holidays.
The order says districts should consider staggering building reopening, prioritizing the return of students at greater risk of learning loss or those with challenges to remote learning. Schools must also continue to offer virtual learning for families who wish to remain at home.
All public schools are required to comply with the state's safety expectations for Kentucky schools. School districts must also provide remote working accommodations to its high-risk employees.
The order also recommends private schools not return to in-person instruction until Jan. 11.
