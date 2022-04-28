LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the commonwealth is the best place its been when it comes to COVID-19.
"The overall bottom line you take is we are in a good place," Beshear said in a Team Kentucky update Thursday. "This is as safe as it has been, really since early on in the pandemic."
According to Beshear's office, 70% of all eligible Kentuckians are now vaccinated. Every county is still in the green for COVID-19 rates.
The state's positivity rate is slightly up from last week. But Beshear said hospitalizations are also at some of the lowest levels since the start of the pandemic.
