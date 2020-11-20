LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS said it has around 1,000 seasonal jobs still available in Kentucky that the company is hoping to fill with some of the people who may be facing unemployment as it relates to COVID-19.
In September, UPS announced it would hire 3,600 people in Louisville as part of its annual holiday season hiring surge. The worldwide shipping giant has its air cargo headquarters, UPS Worldport, in Louisville.
On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that UPS still had 1,000 jobs still available and urged those facing unemployment to apply for the positions. Earlier in the week, Beshear announced additional COVID-19 restrictions, including closing bars and in-person dining in restaurants.
"It certainly is a tough time for a lot of people," UPS spokesperson Jim Mayer said. "People have lost jobs. We have a job for you, whether it's for a certain amount of time to tide you over or if you think 'I need to change careers.'"
Mayer said usually around 1/3 of the people who are hired on for seasonal jobs are kept on as full-time workers. Pay begins at $14.50, and drivers' assistants can make $20 an hour. UPS is also offering a $300 weekly bonus for workers in Louisville.
"If you need a job, if you need some income, we have a job for you," Mayer said.
You can apply for the jobs here.
