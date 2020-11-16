LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he'll announce new coronavirus-related restrictions Wednesday if surging case numbers don't improve.
In his usual Monday afternoon news conference, Beshear announced another 1,514 cases of COVID-19, including 268 in Jefferson County. He said 103 of the commonwealth's 120 counties are now in the "red zone," which denotes a ratio of 25 positive cases per 100,000 population.
Beshear said 1,442 people are hospitalized with the virus, which is the most Kentucky has seen since the pandemic began back in March. He reported three new deaths as well.
This story will be updated.
