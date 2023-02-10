LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Gaming Association predicts that betting on the Super Bowl may add up to $16 billion.
The number of wagers go beyond the game. You can bet on the length of the National Anthem, who wins the coin toss and number of points just to name a few.
Those are all bets you can make in Indiana. In Louisville, there are places to gamble such as Churchill Downs, the lottery, and skill games.
But when it comes to sports, other than horse racing, you're out of luck.
"Part of my job as the editor of a sports betting content website is that I need to place bets legally and I can't do that in Louisville," Stephen Andress said.
Andress is a former WDRB sports anchor who is now the managing editor for thelines.com, a website dedicated to sports betting.
"At least once a week, I cross the bridge, working my shift from a restaurant, a coffee shop, but most times the Jeff Public Library," Andress said.
Even if you're in the state of Indiana, the odds can work against you.
James Corbin, the owner of Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen, says his restaurant is home to the biggest TV in southern Indiana. It also has a riverfront view, which does come with a downside.
"Unfortunately, our location is close enough to the state line, which is about five feet over there," Corbin said.
If you want to bet on any game at Harry's, you have to actually walk out to the parking lot.
"We want our people to be able to sit here. Not have to walk out in the freezing cold and place bets, but to enjoy the game, a pint of beer, and hopefully make a little bit of money," Corbin said.
Unless the sports books update their geo-tracking, Corbin is looking for a long shot. He's hoping Kentucky lawmakers, after years of negotiating, legalize sports wagering.
The co-owner of a new sports bar in downtown Louisville is doubling down on that bet by naming their business Parlay Sports Bar.
"We are betting on that change happening in the near future," Adam Gardenhire said. "We wanted something simple, one name, it was perfect."
Parlay is a betting information hub for now.
"All we do all day is talk about the games, what we would bet on, and what there is," Gardenhire said.
That's usually followed by a drive across the river. Gardenhire hopes that one day, he can save the gas money, and pull out his phone.
The Super Bowl begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and will air on WDRB.
