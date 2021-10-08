KNOB CREEK MACHINE GUN SHOOT - file.JPG

The Knob Creek Machine Gun Shoot is ending after 50 years. WDRB File Image 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County tradition comes to an end this weekend with the final Knob Creek Machine Gun Shoot.

The Knob Creek Gun Range is staying open, but it is wrapping up its longtime spectacle of machine guns, flamethrowers and heavy artillery. It hasn't given a reason, but in the past, the machine gun shoot happened twice a year.

The April shoot was canceled because the COVID-19 pandemic, so crowds are expected to be big. WDRB started getting calls about traffic backups on Dixie Highway and Highway 44 before 8 a.m. on Friday, when people started making their way to the site.

Anyone who has ever attended the events over the past 50 years can describe feeling the vibration of the barrage of bullets during the open shoots. Those participating in the shoot take aim at a variety of targets including used appliances, abandoned vehicles, and barrels of fuel with pyrotechnic charges attached. When one of the bullets hits the barrels, there is a huge explosion and flames that last for several minutes.

KNOB CREEK MACHINE GUN SHOOT - flamethrower (2).JPG

The Knob Creek Machine Gun Shoot includes more than guns. Flamethrowers are among the weapons people can try. WDRB File Image 

For a price, the public can shoot a variety of weapons and heavy artillery. The highlight of the weekend are the night shoots, when tracer rounds can be seen speeding through the darkness of the range.

The final Knob Creek Machine Gun Shoot happens Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. To find out more, click here.

Epic Machine Gun Shoot Event In Kentucky, October 2016/17

Held in April and October, "The World's Largest Machine Gun Shoot and Military Gun Show" is an event that draws machine gun dealers, collectors and enthusiasts from all over the country. The Machine Gun Shoot itself consists of several rounds of firing at a wide variety of appliances, vehicles and pyramids of tires. Participants also have the opportunity to shoot at barrels of fuel with pyrotechnic charges attached, which explode when struck by bullets. The objective for these shooters is to destroy everything down range. The presence of many rare and powerful fully automatic weapons also draws many visitors, with firearms ranging from submachine guns to .50 BMG heavy machine guns and M134 Miniguns.

The main event of the Machine Gun Shoot is the "Night shoot" where, after dark, gasoline-filled metal drums and explosives are set up in and around the targets, and tracer ammunition is used.

Although reserving a lane for the machine gun shoot is difficult with a several-years-long waiting list, lane holders usually rent the use of their weapons to spectators for a nominal fee to cover the cost of ammunition and wear and tear on the guns themselves.

Video Credits: Keith Jones channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/Jonra0

