LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County tradition comes to an end this weekend with the final Knob Creek Machine Gun Shoot.
The Knob Creek Gun Range is staying open, but it is wrapping up its longtime spectacle of machine guns, flamethrowers and heavy artillery. It hasn't given a reason, but in the past, the machine gun shoot happened twice a year.
The April shoot was canceled because the COVID-19 pandemic, so crowds are expected to be big. WDRB started getting calls about traffic backups on Dixie Highway and Highway 44 before 8 a.m. on Friday, when people started making their way to the site.
Anyone who has ever attended the events over the past 50 years can describe feeling the vibration of the barrage of bullets during the open shoots. Those participating in the shoot take aim at a variety of targets including used appliances, abandoned vehicles, and barrels of fuel with pyrotechnic charges attached. When one of the bullets hits the barrels, there is a huge explosion and flames that last for several minutes.
For a price, the public can shoot a variety of weapons and heavy artillery. The highlight of the weekend are the night shoots, when tracer rounds can be seen speeding through the darkness of the range.
The final Knob Creek Machine Gun Shoot happens Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. To find out more, click here.
