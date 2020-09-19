SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- September is Suicide Prevention Month, and dozens of bikers held a ride Saturday in Shelbvyille, Kentucky, to raise awareness of suicide among veterans.
The bikers met Saturday morning at Hucks on Mount Tabor Court and rode the state Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. Groups participating in the event included the Veteran's Club, the Exodus Saints Motorcycle Ministry and the Founding Sons Motorcycle Club.
The cost was $20 per rider to help Veteran's Club, which serves about 4,300 veterans throughout the region.
Veteran's Club founder Jeremy Harrell said the pandemic has had a big impact on veterans who are experiencing mental health issues without family or loved ones nearby.
"I know that isolation in the veteran community is a killer," Harrell said. "And right now we are kind of told to social distance and while I agree with that I think we have to make sure that the motive doesn't mean to isolate, to stay disconnected from those you care about."
