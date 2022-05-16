LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Popular comedian Bill Burr will make a stop at the KFC Yum! Center later this year as part of his "Slight Return" tour.
In a news release Monday, Live Nation said Burr will perform in Louisville on Thursday, Sept. 29, amid a 25-city tour. Ahead of the tour, Burr will perform a Netflix special — "Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill"— on June 6.
Burr has stints on Saturday Night Live and has performed all over the world, including recording his 2019 special — "Bill Burr: Paper Tiger" — at the famous Royal Albert Hall in London.
Tickets for the KFC Yum! Center show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20. Click here or here to purchase them online, or you can do so at the arena's downtown Louisville box office.
