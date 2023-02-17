LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed senate bill in Kentucky could ban drag shows and certain other forms of entertainment within a thousand feet of schools, parks, or homes.
In recent months Louisville residents have gathered to watch drag shows at establishments like Le Moo and CC’s Kitchen, but if SB 115 becomes law, all that could change.
Senate Bill 115 seeks to regulate "adult-oriented" businesses and prevent them from being located within 1,000 feet of parks, libraries, schools, churches, and other places that "cater to minors."
Those businesses include establishments like Le Moo, which is across the street from Cherokee Park, that hosts a popular drag brunch. It would also include theaters that predominantly show persons nude or in a performance with sexual conduct.
The bill states that adult-oriented businesses are associated with "adverse secondary effects" like human trafficking, prostitution, drug trafficking and "negative impacts on surrounding properties and their value."
The language in the bill is broad enough that it could possibly prohibit karaoke night at a bar or nightclub if a woman takes fashion cues from her favorite male artist and then decides to sing a song.
The bill was introduced by Republican lawmakers on Feb. 10, and is currently in committee. Section 2 of the bill has received pushback, as it calls for a ban on a "gender expression that is inconsistent with the biological sex recognized on the performer's original birth certificate."
The bill says such "adult-oriented" activities "are associated with a wide variety of adverse secondary effects."
Chris Hartman, Executive Director of Kentucky's Fairness Campaign, called the legislation a hate bill and said it's clearly anti-LGBTQT.
"Are they going to close every theater in the Commonwealth of Kentucky? Are they going to close every movie theater that shows a movie like Mrs. Doubtfire?" he asked. "This is once again a sickening attempt by the Kentucky General Assembly to erase LGBTQ people and LGBTQ culture."
We reached out to the legislators who sponsored the bill for comment but our messages were not immediately returned.
