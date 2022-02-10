LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Black Hawk helicopter flew without any help from a pilot from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
An autonomous flight was repeated two days later, according to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.
The test flight is a part of DARPA's Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automation System (ALIAS) program, which aims to put "removable kits" into already existing military aircrafts to "promote the addition of high-level automation," the program's webpage says.
"With reduced workloads pilots can focus on mission management instead of the mechanics," said Stuart Young, program manager in DARPA's Tactical Technology Office said in a release about the successful test flight. "This unique combination of autonomy software and hardware will make flying both smarter and safer."
The Black Hawk helicopter, a UH-60A model, had Sikorsky MATRIX autonomous technology installed in it to make the helicopter fly without needing a pilot. Sikorsky MATRIX is a technology produced by the company Lockheed Martin.
