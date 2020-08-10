LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Indianapolis was vandalized.
Police said the mural, which was completed earlier this month, was defaced with white paint sometime over the weekend.
Buckets of white paint were found by investigators near the site of the mural on Indiana Avenue, between Blackford Street and West Street, according to a report by FOX 59.
In a tweet on Sunday, Black Lives Matter Indianapolis called the vandalism "yet another example of how white supremacy seeks to disrupt and de-center Black joy."
"We will not be distracted or discouraged by the cowardice of people who feel threatened by Black liberation and its laborers," the tweet continued.
The mural project had been in the works for months, with several area artists pitching in to make it happen as a way to spread their message of equality and hope.
