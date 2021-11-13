LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cemetery that had fallen into disrepair is seeing new life and honoring those who rest there.
Volunteers at Greenwood Cemetery in the Chickasaw neighborhood have spent over a year mowing and cleaning off headstones. There are more than 400 veteran buried there.
National Association for Black Veterans helped sponsor an event on Saturday that honored Black veterans from all wars, including Sgt. Elijah Marrs. He was a Black soldier in the Civil War who helped create Simmons College and was also a community leader and pastor.
Volunteers say this is just the beginning of bringing respect back to the cemetery.
"This should become a hub for community," Mike King, a volunteer, said. "We support for a lot of reasons, not only personal but also for community."
Volunteers will now start having Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies at the cemetery to honor those who fought and died.
