LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have suspended blasting indefinitely at the new Robley Rex VA Medical Center in east Louisville.
During blasting on Tuesday, fragments of sediment and rock landed on the Watterson Expressway and onto adjacent properties causing damage, according to Mike Maddox, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Maddox said work was halted "immediately" and no injuries have been reported.
Construction will resume at the $840 million site on Brownsboro Road on Tuesday, but "all blasting activities will remain suspended," Maddox said.
The U.S. Army Corps Engineers, contractors, and the Kentucky Department of Mines and Minerals are investigating the incident and will not blast again until "appropriate safety measures are in place."
"Public safety remains our number one priority," Maddox said.
Anyone who believes damage occurred to their home, property or vehicle is asked to contact USACE Public Affairs at LOUVAMCconstruction@usace.army.mil.
This story may be updated.
