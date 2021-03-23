LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans for a new Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital in Louisville will move forward, after a ruling in federal court Tuesday.
The Robley Rex VA Medical Center has planned to build a new facility for years before settling on a location on Brownsboro Road near the Watterson Expressway.
In 2018, the city of Crossgate in east Louisville filed a federal lawsuit to try to stop the project.
On Tuesday, the VA said the court issued a judgement in its favor to allow it to start construction on the new facility.
"Really an environment that honors and respects, brings honor and respect to the veterans which they deserve," Stephen Black, VA Medical Center Director, said. "They've paid the full price and they deserved nothing but the best and we're glad to finally start delivering that."
The VA hopes to break ground on the site by the end of the year on the $840 million project that will take nearly five years to complete.
