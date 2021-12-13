LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in Taylor County, Kentucky continue to pick up the pieces after Saturday's tornado destroyed homes and lives.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado hit the area with winds that reached 140 miles per hour. Two days later, there is still much to do.
In a small town that sits between Saloma and Pleasant Hill, walls were ripped from houses to expose furniture, beds and even a Christmas tree still standing in a living room. Toys and debris are everywhere in the house.
Nevin Price said the family who rented the house rushed out, when the roof tore off.
"We could absolutely see nothing it was so dark, you could see no where," he said.
Price said he and others started a burn pile and are trying to clean up and salvage what they can.
"I'm blessed to be alive, really. I'm fortunate," he said.
Price owns several homes in the area that he rents. He said the family that escaped the house have two small children, ages 1 and 3. Now, they are staying with relatives because there's no way to rebuild the house they were in.
TORNADO - BOWLING GREEN - WHISPERING HILLS - 12-13-2021 4.jfif
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Search and rescue crews at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory.jpeg
Search are rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Spc. Brett Hornback
Spc. Brett Hornback
Spc. Brett Hornback
Kentucky state flag rescued from the ruble of the courthouse in Mayfield, Ky.
Spc. Brett Hornback
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
A refrigerator wedged in a tree in Dawson Springs, Ky. on Dec. 12.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Price said most injuries in his part of Taylor County were mainly scrapes, cuts and bruises. There were no fatalities, but other nearby neighborhoods weren't so fortunate. A woman who lived in a mobile home in Saloma lost her life, according to another landlord.
Taylor County remains under a state of emergency. Many homes are rubble and streets are closed. The county judge executive said a tornado touched down in the northwestern part of the county. At least 70 families were left without homes.
Price said he helped dig one family out of their basement then took them back to his home and gave them dry clothes.
His home was spared, and he said many in the community have come out to help.
"The good lord was looking over all of us. All I can say, what told I my wife this morning, he must have been holding his finger on our house with everything going on around it," Price said.
Cleanup in Taylor County will take days. Rebuilding will take much longer.