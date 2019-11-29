LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blue Grass Quality Meats, based in Erlanger, Kentucky, has issued a recall for over 121,000 pounds of pork and turkey products due to "misbranding and undeclared allergens."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the company's pork bacon and ready-to-eat turkey products contain soy that is not listed on the labels. The recall affects Cajun-style bacon and Cajun-style ready-to-eat turkey breasts with dates ranging from Oct. 29, 2018, to Nov. 19, 2019. The items will also have the establishment number "P-7417" or "EST. 7417."
The items were distributed throughout Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says anyone with these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
