LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the best BMXers in the world are in Louisville for day two of the Derby Nationals.
"What makes it so popular is it's a family sport. Everyone can participate - we got moms, dads, kids, everybody racing together and just brings them all together," Chris Luna, the director of operations for USA BMX, said.
A lot of families did just that, gathering at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park where all of the races are taking place over Labor Day weekend.
Some of the riders recently completed in the Olympics in Tokyo, while others are national champions.
The track, which is known as one of the top in the world, featured races for toddlers up to those nearly 70 years old.
"It takes a really good start and a lot of speed around the track, so obviously a lot of training at home," Chris Felker, a BMX rider, said.
Nearly 1,300 riders are participating from 41 states and seven countries.
After an 8 a.m. start on Sunday morning, the races will wrap up.
