LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the best bike racers in the world are gathering at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park over Labor Day weekend.
“We’ve kind of stepped the game up all over the world and the sport kind of being recognized, so that’s the cool to see,” said Tucson native Olympian Corben Sharrah, who has attended the event for many years.
For Sharrah, BMX goes beyond the sport. It led him to his wife and soon after, kids.
“It’s kind of evolved into a big family thing,” said Sharrah whose bike family includes Elite BMX Racer Carly Kane who said BMX is “Unlike any other sport, I feel like, which is one of the reasons I love BMX.”
Meeting other racers and competing are a couple of reasons Kane, like so many, love the adrenaline sport with a lot of flair.
“If you end up liking it you could be, you know, riding a bike 11 years later and traveling the country and the world,” said Kane.
The 2021 @USABMX Nationals 🏆 takes to the big hill at #DerbyCityBMX in the E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. 🚲🚲🚲 @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/RTXEncXsWA— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) September 3, 2021
Parking:
- $10 per day or $25 for the weekend/ $75 VIP Parking (which gives access to RV area)
- Camping: $75 (tents)/ $125 (RV) for the weekend
Location:
3000 Freys Hill Rd
Louisville KY 40241
Track Operator:
Katey Boden Ward
502-291-4120
derbycitybmx@gmail.com
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.