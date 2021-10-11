LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The professional future of Jefferson County Public School's Superintendent Marty Pollio will be discussed behind closed doors on Tuesday.
Diane Porter, the chair of the Jefferson County Board of Education, issued a notice Monday that a special meeting will be held on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the VanHoose Education Center.
The purpose of the meeting, according to the notice, is to "have discussions regarding the reappointment of the superintendent."
Discussions will be held in executive session and will not be open to public comments. Tuesday's agenda includes a motion related to Pollio's reappointment as superintendent after closed-door talks.
Pollio has led the district since 2017. His contract is up in March 2022.
