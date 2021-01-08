LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was found buried behind a house near Churchill Downs, Louisville Metro Police said Friday.
LMPD spokesman John Bradley said the Homicide Unit, working with Metro Public Works, recovered "what appears to be a human body" buried behind the house.
All parties involved are accounted for, Bradley said, and while an arrest was made, it was unconnected to the discovery of the body.
Homicide detectives are investigating whether criminal charges will be filed.
