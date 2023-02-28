LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boil water advisory has been issued for areas of eastern Jefferson County and northern Shelby County.
According to Louisville Water, around 2,000 customers are under a precautionary boil water advisory. The impacted area is a small portion east of Floyds Fork.
Louisville Water said it's a precaution after a sudden loss in water pressure due to a damaged water main along Clark Station Road.
To view the map of the impacted area, click here.
The water company said customers should bring all water used for consumption to a rolling boil for three minutes before consuming, to not use chilled water lines on refrigerators and not to use automatic ice machines. After the advisory is lifted, customers are asked to dispose of two cycles of ice before use.
The North Shelby Water Company also issued a boil water advisory for the next 24 hours. It impacts around 5,000 customers in northern Shelby County.
The water company said it buys water from Louisville, so its supply needs testing.
