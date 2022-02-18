LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An area of Taylorsville is under a boil water advisory as of 5 p.m. Friday.
According to the city of Taylorsville, the boil water advisory is in effect for the area that includes Dawson Hill Road, between the Wood Valley subdivision and Back Run Road.
This does not include the subdivision itself.
Customers with the Louisville Water Company in the area of Back Run Road are not impacted by this advisory.
The advisory was issued as a safety precaution for water that's used for human consumption.
The city of Taylorsville said the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
For any questions, call 502-477-0434
