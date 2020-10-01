LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents of Scottsburg, Indiana, should boil their water because of a water main break, city officials said.
Affected areas include the entirety of Westavia Boulevard, Magnolia Drive, Spaulding Square, Willowshore Drive, Willow Court, Edgewater Court, Water Place, Mount Drive, Bobwhite Drive, Whipporwill Lane, Cannon Apartments Building 1, parts of West State Route 56 and the portions of Cardinal Lane that are serviced by the city.
The city said on Facebook that it did not have an estimated time for completion of repairs.
Customers who have questions can contact the utility office at 812-752-4343.
