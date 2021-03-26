LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bolt + Tie, a new live-work community in Clarksville, has opened its offices.
The building off Main Street, which features workspaces and apartments, is part of the ongoing efforts to redevelop downtown Clarksville.
Inside the workplace called Elevate Offices, there are 81 office suites on the first floor which includes micro-retail spaces.
The company began leasing in early March and entrepreneurs are beginning to move in now. The developer says this is the perfect opportunity to open or expand small businesses.
"We have office suites that start at $399 per month and go up from there depending on their location and how big they are," Cornerstone Group President Cory Hoehn said.
"So the vast majority of our spaces are under $500 per month. So again, it's a low-risk, great opportunity for an entrepreneur to start a business."
In addition to the workspaces, the top three floors of the building are 90 brand new apartments.
