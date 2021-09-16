LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arraigned on a murder charge on Thursday a week after police say he shot and killed a man in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
Raymond Jordon pleaded not guilty to murder and tampering with evidence charges in court.
Around 1 a.m. on Sept. 8, Police found 42-year-old Onie Gatewood shot to death on Slevin Street. According to an arrest report, Jordon admitted to shooting and killing the victim, and then trying to hide the gun.
Jordon's bond was set at $150,000.
