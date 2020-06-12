LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anti-racist books are selling out in bookstores nationwide as protests continue in cities across the country.
Carmichael's Bookstore, an independent bookseller in Louisville, also is experiencing that sudden spike in demand. Some titles are so popular that they're hard to keep in stock.
"It's something people feel tangibly they can do right now," said Mark Schultz, manager of Carmichael's Frankfort Avenue location.
While publishers nationwide are scrambling to reprint copies, Schultz said some of the most popular titles are on backorder for up to two weeks.
Those titles include "White Fragility," by Robin DiAngelo and Michael Eric Dyson, and "How to Be an Antiracist," by Ibram X. Kendi, along with older selections from black writers, including James Baldwin, Ralph Ellison and Angela Davis.
The New York Times' National Bestseller list reflects the country's recent shift in interest. The list's top titles are books about race in America, most of which are written by black authors.
"Bookstores exist, in any city, as a cultural mirror," Schultz said.
While many people take to the streets to protest, reading appears to emerge as another form of resistance.
"Empathy comes from understanding. Understanding comes from knowledge," Schultz said. "This is the way you start. You read and you learn."
Carmichael's also offers books specific to Louisville's black history, including "Two Centuries of Black Louisville" and "Life Behind a Veil."
To browse additional anti-racist selections or order from Carmichael's online store, click here.
