FORT KNOX, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're hearing unexplained boom and blasts around Kentucky, that's probably U.S. Military tank training.
Fort Knox spokesman Patrick Hodges says the U.S. Army's Marine detachment is conducting tank live fire training through Thursday, Feb. 28.
Depending on the weather, booms may be heard in Louisville, which is roughly 30 miles away. People from as far away as Lyndon have called the WDRB newsroom to report the noise.
Tank training is conducted on Post as an important part of military readiness. During the training, large caliber weapons and artillery are used to simulate battle conditions.
People who live close to Fort Knox are more used to the sounds of living so close. But residents in the surrounding area are able to hear some of the blasts, when cloud cover helps the sound travel.
