LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelbyville, Kentucky, woman has been named 2020 Derby Burger Champion thanks to her Bourbon Blackberry Bacon Cheeseburger.
Donna Gribbins was selected the overall winner after two rounds of online voting, according to a news release from the Kentucky Derby Festival. Gribbins has competed four times in the tournament and has been named a finalist three times, including this year’s win.
”I wanted to create a burger that was more complex than my last entries with lots of flavors, and was inspired to use bourbon in this burger for my love of Kentucky and the Mint Julep,” she said.
Her winning entry is “saucy, fruity and surprising,” the KDF said, as it “packs its flavor in the savory bourbon sauce” and blackberry jam. The burger is topped with bacon, lettuce and cheddar cheese.
The KDF said nearly 10,000 people voted. Gribbins’ prizes include VIP tickets to 2021 Thunder Over Louisville, a $100 gift certificate from Kroger and a grilling package from the Kentucky Beef Council. Other finalists included Lori Poe, of Mt. Sterling, with the Southern Charm Burger; Greg Schaad, of Louisville, with The Big Brown Butter Burger; and Scott Wisdom, of Louisville, with the Win Place Show Burger.
Gribbins’ burger recipe will be featured inside Louisville-area Kroger stores from Wednesday through Sept. 8.
