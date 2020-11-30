LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at an elementary school in Bowling Green, Kentucky, were chosen to create ornaments for the National Christmas Tree at the White House.
Each year, schools from across the country are invited to help decorate the tree, which is on display in President's Park in front of the White House.
Fourth- and fifth-grade students at Dishman McGinnis Elementary researched iconic Kentucky landmarks, historical sites and symbols before they began creating the ornaments. Each student was tasked with combining an image of a snowman or woman with an image of Kentucky.
“Images range from a snow woman in a large festive hat enjoying the winner's circle at the Kentucky Derby to a snowman in full fishing gear proudly displaying a bass just pulled from a Kentucky lake,” said Mary Sansom, an elementary art teacher at Dishman McGinnis Elementary.
Due to the pandemic, there will not be a live audience at the National Christmas Tree lighting this year.
"Despite everything that our students have been through this year with the pandemic, I am so happy they were able to participate in this fun and creative event, but also learn a lot during the process," Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass said.
