LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man was indicted on several terrorism charges after allegedly joining the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Mirsad Hariz Adem Ramic flew from Bowling Green to Istanbul, Turkey, in June 2014 to support ISIS.
Ramic and two "co-conspirators," who were not named, then crossed the Syrian border to join ISIS, the DOJ said.
While in Syria, the DOJ said Ramic attended ISIS training camp, which included receiving weapons and physical training.
Since 2014, the DOJ said Ramic has stayed in contact with the two other individuals who discussed fighting for ISIS and an anti-aircraft weapon that shoots at planes.
After Ramic allegedly joined ISIS, one of his "co-conspirators" sent two emails to Western Kentucky University that he had traveled to Syria to join ISIS, expressing his "desire that ISIS conquer the United States."
The 31-year-old was charged with providing material support to ISIS, conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and receiving military-type training from ISIS.
Ramic, who was incarcerated in Turkey, was deported to the United States on Thursday, according to the DOJ. He appeared in court for the first time Monday.
Ramic faces up to 50 years in prison, a fine of $750,000 and a lifetime term of supervised release if he is convicted of the terrorism crimes.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.