LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowman Field, Louisville's general aviation airport and one of the nation's longest continuously operating airports, will host a special exhibit in honor of Black History Month.
According to a news release from the Regional Airport Authority, the airfield will host the exhibit, "The Sky's the Limit: A Celebration of the History of Black Achievement in Aviation," from Feb. 1-28.
The attraction will showcase specific members of the Black aviation community, along with their achievements. It will highlight how these men and women got their start in aviation, adversities they experienced, and the ways they overcame those obstacles to rise to greatness.
"The Louisville Regional Airport Authority is excited to open this exhibit celebrating Black History Month. It showcases the extraordinary achievements of these Black men and women from the early days of aviation through the age of space travel, including efforts today to introduce our young people to the opportunities in aviation. We hope the stories of these pioneers and leaders inspire a new generation of aviation professionals," said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.
Some of the individuals featured in the exhibit include:
- Bessie Coleman: The first Black woman to receive a pilot's license.
- Katherine Johnson: A Black female mathematician who helped send a NASA astronaut on an Earth-orbiting mission.
- Robert Lawrence: Pilot designated as the first Black astronaut.
Captain Houston Mills, UPS Airlines vice president of flight operations and safety, and a former board chair of the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals, says the exhibit is well-timed.
"Our community has just experienced difficult reminders about social justice and equity, so this year's Black History Month is particularly important," he said, in a statement. "It's fantastic that the LRAA is showcasing these inspirational aviation heroes and the great things that happen when opportunities are available for people of all races."
The exhibit will be located on Bowman Field, inside the historic Art-Deco terminal building located at 2815 Taylorsville Road in Louisville. It will be open Feb. 1-28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
No appointment is necessary, and the exhibit is free.
