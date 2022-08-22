LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowmanfest is about to fly back into Louisville.
The festival celebrates more than 100 years at one of America's longest running commercial airports: Bowman Field.
It's set for Oct. 1-2.
There will be an aerobatic airshow twice a day, plus static airplane and helicopter displays.
Airplane and helicopter rides will also be available, along with a vintage car show, historic military vehicles, food trucks, a cash bar and bounce houses.
Admission is $20 per person. Veterans get in free.
For more information, click here.
