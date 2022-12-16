LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana's latest location is only weeks from opening for young people in Louisville's California neighborhood.
The organization partnered with St. Stephen Baptist Church to open its fourth local site inside the church's Family Life Center off 15th and Kentucky streets.
The club is located on the third floor of the Family Life Center at the church. It will provide after-school programs for members Mondays through Fridays during the year, and full days during the summer. The staff will help young people focus on academics, healthy lifestyles, as well as character and citizenship development.
Donniesha Green will serve as the club's director. Green said she is anticipating the clubs opening day on Jan. 9th "When they walk that red carpet, they leave all of those insecurities and those things behind," she said. "This is their club. This is their safe space -- I already have butterflies."
The club features a computer lab with more than a half-dozen work stations, an activity center, and a gym with a basketball court.
"Boys and Girls Club is all about providing a safe and positive environment for youth, so actually getting kids off the streets, getting them through our doors is the first priority," said Jennifer Hayes Vice President of Operations.
One of the first upcoming events is a Christmas party and Open House set for Dec. 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can apply for a part-time job, take a tour, and enjoy free games and activities. Free gifts will be provided to the first 60 kids enrolled (open to kids in grades 1 through 8). There will also be a photo booth and food from Chick-Fil-A.
Leaders want to make sure families in the California community know about this new affordable resource in their backyard. Prices start at $10 for the first child, with the price dropping 25 percent for each additional child -- i.e., $7.50 for the second child, $5 for the third child.
Visit the Boys and Girls Club website for more information or call 502-585-5437.
