LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new non-stop flight is taking off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Breeze Airways is now offering a non-stop flight to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.
This is just one of two new seasonal summer flights offered by Breeze. The other is a one-stop flight to Jacksonville, Florida.
The flights are available through Sept. 5. Prices start at $55, one-way. Breeze brought its low-cost flights to Louisville in 2021 and offers flights to six cities across the U.S.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.