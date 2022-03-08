LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Breeze Airways will soon offer nonstop flights from Louisville to San Francisco.
The new nonstop flights will start May 27, with a special introductory fare. Tickets are available now online.
The airline has three pricing levels to choose from: Nice, Nicer, and Nicest, with an array of seating options available from Economy to First Class.
We’re going West! Nonstop flights from #Louisville to San Francisco begin May 27th on @BreezeAirways! Book fares as low as $99 each-way at https://t.co/KMfDBVHd4C pic.twitter.com/oQJlZd49jo— FlyLouisville (SDF) (@FlyLouisville) March 8, 2022
Officials at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport said Breeze Airways is also adding nearly two dozen more special nonstop flights and fares to Louisville from the northeast and east coast. Those flights will be scheduled for the week of Derby only. Flights will take off Thursday through Monday that week.
"This is another great day for Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and our city as we reach out to even more cities in the country," Mayor Greg Fischer said during a news conference at the airport Tuesday morning. "These have long been goals that we've had, and it's great to see that the goals have been ticked off one at a time."
Stacey Yates, vice president of marketing and communications at Louisville Tourism, said the flight allows Louisville to be more competitive when trying to bring in businesses, conventions and meetings.
"We can get 65% of the population here in a day's drive," Yates said. "That's why we're really successful with meetings on the east coast. The West Coast is a little harder of a lift not having a direct flight, so what this does is this gives us, our sales people, another tool in their toolkit to convince meeting planners to take a serious look at Louisville."
Breeze Airways started flying out of Louisville last May with nonstop flights to Charleston and Tampa, then added New Orleans on July 15. The airline now has a fleet of 30 new Airbus A220-300s.
"With the A220-300, Breeze is giving our guests the widest cabin, the highest ceiling, largest windows and biggest overhead stowage in this class, said Davie Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze.
The flights to San Francisco will leave Louisville twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.
