LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Breeze Airways is bringing lower-cost flights to Louisville.
The airline start-up is adding year-round nonstop flights to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport beginning May 28. Charleston and Tampa will be offered initially with New Orleans being added on July 15.
Breeze Airways' one-way tickets cost on average between $39 and $49. The airline said it is focused on customer service and bills itself as the "world's nicest airline." Tickets are on sale now at FlyBreeze.com
With the addition of Breeze Airways, Louisville's airport now offers 35 nonstop destinations on eight airlines for travelers. Beginning in June, Louisville will be at nearly 100% of pre-pandemic travel levels compared to national levels of 80%.
Airline travel in Louisville took a hit during the pandemic, but the airport stayed busier than other cities across the country, which was a major attraction to Breeze Airways. This will be the airport's 8th airline after adding Spirit in February.
Louisville Regional Airport Authority executive director Dan Mann said the airport expects to hit the same record levels of 2019 this year.
"If you think of where we were a year ago with really nobody traveling, we've been able to continue to grow air service in our market with an amazing airline," Mann said.
Breeze is a new airline start-up created by Jet Blue founder David Neelemen. It was cleared for takeoff by the Department of Transportation in March. He chose Louisville as one of 16 start-up markets.
"It's also a huge win for us because out of all these cities in this region, that this airline was looking to fly to, they picked Louisville first. So I think it's a significant win for the city and a huge win for the airport," said Anthony Gilmer, director of marketing and air service development
Based in Salt Lake City, Breeze is planning for growth with an order for 60 new Airbus A220 aircraft to be delivered over the next five years.
