LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New York Times is creating a documentary about Breonna Taylor as part of a new television series.
The documentary will be part of a 10-episode series called “The New York Times Presents," which airs on Hulu and FX on Fridays at 10 p.m.
Breonna Taylor, 26, died after being shot eight times by Louisville Metro Police officers during a drug raid at her apartment on March 13.
According to a release, the documentary will explore "Taylor’s life and investigate the circumstances of her death."
The series will air one episode per month, beginning Friday. It's unclear when the documentary about Taylor will air.
