LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local stroke survivor is using her near death experience to help save lives.
In January 2019, Dr. Christine Cosby-Gaither suffered a massive stroke and spent several months in rehab.
"I was given a 5% chance of living," Cosby-Gaither said.
On Saturday, Cosby-Gaither is hosting the inaugural "Stroke of Grace Coffee and Conversations" at the Brew and Sip Coffee Bar on West Broadway.
While the event is already sold out, there will be a live feed on Facebook.
"The purpose of this is really to help and assist stroke survivors, specifically Black stroke survivors, to have a community and to discuss things that are happening with them," said Cosby-Gaither.
The event is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.