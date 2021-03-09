LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road crews will start work next week on bridge projects in southern Indiana.
In a release, the Indiana Department of Transportation says the $4 million project will focus on State Road 111 and Interstate 64 in Floyd and Harrison counties. The project includes bridge deck overlays, approach and guardrail replacement, deck patching and joint repairs.
Work begins Monday, March 15 on State Road 111 over French Creek in Floyd County. One lane of the bridge is scheduled to be closed through mid-June. A temporary traffic signal will be installed.
In late March, crews will start working on I-64 at mile marker 106 at Indian Creek and Brush Heap Creek in Harrison County.
Construction will start in the right eastbound lane of each bridge. Crews will work their way across both bridges, switching lane closures every six-to-eight weeks. The eastbound bridges are expected to be complete in July, followed by westbound in late October.
Work is also planned this summer on S.R. 337 over I-64 in Harrison County. The bridge is expected to close in early June through late July. More information will be released once a start date is finalized.
