FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rolling road blocks will cause a traffic delay Sunday morning on Interstate 65 near Shepherdsville.
The temporary road blocks will roll in 15-minute intervals, meaning crews will work for 15 minutes and let cars pass the next 15 minutes. The crews will be working north and southbound around mile marker 119 in Bullitt County.
The construction will begin around 8 a.m.and last until 11 a.m., part of a state-wide fiber broadband installation project called Kentucky Wired.
"We have around six different sites in the Shepherdsville area that will be getting the Kentucky Wired fiber," Kentucky Wired spokesperson Randy Lutke said.
The project aims to install high-speed fiber optic cable across the entire commonwealth. It focuses on government buildings, universities, public buildings, etc. Construction contractors have worked tirelessly for over a year installing the cable, Lutke said.
It's time Shepherdsville gets connected, and to do that will require crews to hang the cable over I-65. It will impact traffic, but Kentucky Wired picked a time they feel will have the least traffic.
The outcome, Lutke added, will be worth the slight delay.
"It's much faster speed," he said about the internet connection.
