LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brown-Forman took a break from the whiskey business Wednesday to feed hundreds of first responders.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the company has donated nearly 70,000 meals to local shelters and food pantries. On Wednesday, employees prepared carry-out lunches for EMS, firefighters and police.
Each meal came with two N-95 masks, hand sanitizer and a thank-you note.
"They have given so much to our community, and they have been sacrificing so much since this pandemic has started," said Kristy Brown, director of corporate events for Brown-Forman. "We just wanted to do a small something to be able to give back and show them how much we appreciate all they're doing for us."
Brown-Forman will provide meals for first responders for the rest of the week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its location off Dixie Highway. The team plans to hand out more than 900 meals in just three days.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.